Housewife loses RM1.5m to ‘fake cop’ in phone scam

SEREMBAN: A housewife lost almost RM1.5 million after falling victim to a phone scam, when an individual called her over the phone and claimed to be a police officer.

Seremban police, ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said police received a report that the modus operandi of the phone scam involved loses amounting to RM1,491,832.82 on Friday.

“The victim had received a phone call from an individual who introduced himself as a policeman and claimed that the victim had committed a crime,” he said in a statement yesterday (Jan 21).

Mohamad Hatta said the victim was later directed to make payment to several bank accounts that belonged unknown individuals.

He therefore, advised members of the public to check with the police to avoid being scammed. - Bernama