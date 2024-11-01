Housing joy for Orang Asli

PETALING JAYA: It was a joyous occasion for a Pahang Orang Asli family at Kampung Inoi in Muadzam Shah when they became the first to receive a RM60,000 home built by Yayasan My First Home (YMFH).

Chaman Sinda, 50, who does odd jobs as a rubber tapper and fisherman, said he never expected to own a house.

“There are times like during the rainy season when I cannot work and just plant vegetables around my old house. Without a regular income, I still can’t believe that I am now a houseowner.

“I am very proud and deeply grateful to YMFH for this gift as I have been living in Kampung Inoi for over 50 years in a dilapidated place,” said Chaman, who moved into his 550 sq ft, three-bedroom house with his 49-year-old wife and six children aged between 20 and 30.

Chaman said over the years, he had applied to the government and other organisations for a house but was always rejected since he did not have a regular income to make the monthly payments.

He said he shared his old house with eight children and 14 adults who did odd jobs such as hunting and growing vegetables, apart from working in nearby factories.

“But thanks to YMFH, my family has a nice place to call home. I wish to especially thank YMFH founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan for this gift.”

YMFH general manager Nambee Ashvin Nambiar, who conducted the handover to Chaman, said the free house is one of the five units planned for Pahang.

“We are building one house at Kampung Kabang in Raub and three more in Kampng Bindu in Chenderiang. Each house takes between eight to 10 weeks to complete.”

Nambee said the first house reflects YMFH’s commitment to providing sustainable housing solutions for marginalised communities and creating a positive change in the lives of those in need.

He said the event, which was also attended by YMFH representatives and members of the Orang Asli community, is a significant step towards fulfilling the objective of the Decent, Affordable, Safe, Housing project to aid underserved communities.

“A house is more than just brick and mortar. It symbolises hope, dignity and the prospect for a brighter future for the Orang Asli community,” Nambee said, while confidence that the family will now be more comfortable compared with living in their previous house.

YMFH is a charitable foundation that aims to empower individuals and families with the opportunity to own their first home, thereby promoting social stability and economic well-being.

“Apart from the government, we are among the few organisations that focus on housing for the Orang Asli community. We wish to build more houses for them with the support of corporate donors, the public and other philanthropic organisations, and invite them to join us in this noble venture,” he said.

Corporations and individuals who wish to assist financially in YMFH’s cause can directly fund the construction of the three-bedroom, 600 sq ft houses, at RM60,000 each. They may also donate furniture, bedding, kitchenware and other necessities to furnish the houses.

Nambee said some 250 Orang Asli families are on a waiting list.

“They are seeking our assistance for houses to replace their dilapidated bamboo accommodations with sturdy concrete ones.

“Donating to our cause will help build more houses and provide a brighter future for the Orang Asli community. I hope corporations and individuals will unite with us in the spirit of generosity and compassion to create a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.”