KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a meeting with local and foreign media practitioners to convey the latest developments about the country’s direction related to government policies as well as various current and future issues in Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, he said the session was important so that clarification and information could be provided, especially on the performance of the Cabinet, the eradication of extreme poverty, foreign policy and the country’s economy amid changes in global dynamics, regional issues and the rise of ASEAN.

He said the media has an important role in providing criticism, reprimands, views, commentary and enlightenment in celebrating the meaningful spirit of democracy in the country.

“Hopefully this session will benefit all and be successful in the future so that the direction, government policies, current issues and others will be given proper awareness and enlightenment,“ the post said.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister was also asked about the country’s oil and gas industry which requires the cooperation of all parties to support each other so as to develop into a more advanced level in the future.