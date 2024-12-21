KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will continue to conduct enforcement on the ban of illegal border crossing using unauthorised bases along Sungai Golok, Kelantan despite the threats of parties who are unhappy with the decision.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the move was based on the law and it is the duty of police to ensure the people adhere to the matter.

“Police are not afraid of any threats. We are also alert and prepared. In fact, we are analysing intelligence information obtained,” he said when contacted here today.

Razarudin said a reminder was also issued to police officers and personnel on duty along the Malaysia-Thailand border to remain vigilant to ensure security there remains intact.

Yesterday, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that his department had received various threats following the enforcement of the ban on using illegal bases to cross the Malaysia-Thailand border, starting Dec 1.

In November, Mohd Yusoff said the police were using Section 5 (2) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 to detain Malaysians who used ungazetted routes to enter and exit the country from Thailand.

On Nov 19, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the official entry points at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan are only at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Rantau Panjang, Bukit Bunga and Pengkalan Kubor.