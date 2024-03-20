HRD Corp to improve Industrial Training Scheme by increasing financial aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) will improve its Industrial Training Scheme (ITS) by raising the allowed financial assistance from 20 per cent to a maximum of 50 per cent of the remaining employer’s levy in January for the ITS assessment year.

HRD Corp announced the improvement in a statement today, which is in line with the Human Resources Ministry’s (KESUMA) practical training incentive programme’s aspirations announced by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong (pix) recently.

“It will be done through the sponsorship of college, university and training institute students who are undergoing industrial training in their organisations and can be made through monthly training allowance payments by employers to trainees and also paying all financial claims of trainees undergoing practical training,” HRD Corp said, adding that the ceiling limit for monthly training allowance claimable by trainees under the ITS had been abolished.

“Other improvements include allowing employers to submit claims for other training undertaken by their trainees, including professional certification.

“To qualify for the ITS allocation, employers must ensure trainees undergo between two to 12 months of industrial training at their premises and will enable them to pay for up to a year’s worth of training through their levy claims allocation,” the corporation said.

Three other incentives besides the ITS are under the KESUMA ILHAM ecosystem, the Structured Industry Training Policy, the LiKES matching grant, and support programmes such as MyNext conducted by other agencies under KESUMA. -Bernama