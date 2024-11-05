HWPL calls for peace amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran

KUALA LUMPUR: The Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) organisation has urged the international community to take decisive measures to address the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

In a statement, HWPL said it remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering dialogue and reconciliation, offering hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between both countries.

“The recent violent conflict between Iran and Israel is causing significant concerns in the international community. The two nations that do not share borders are mobilising high-end weaponry to attack each other and kill human lives.

“It is a clear indication that the greatest victims of war are innocent civilians. How could those lost lives ever be brought back? What could compensate for the outcry of children and the anguish of the youth in devastated dwellings?” said HWPL Chairman Lee Man Hee.

The United Nations-affiliated organisation based in South Korea said that it will continue to advocate for the establishment of comprehensive international laws to safeguard peace for future generations.

HWPL was instrumental in contributing to peace in Mindanao, the Philippines. In 2014, Lee help establish a peace agreement between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) which ended a 40-year conflict.

It has been reported that Iran and its militant partners on April 13 initiated a large-scale attack against Israel through launching several hundred ballistic missiles and drones.

The international society has since expressed concerns over the possibility of war between the two states, since Tehran’s direct attack on Israel was unprecedented.

This attack was Iran’s response to an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Syria on April 1, which killed seven military advisers including three senior commanders.

On April 18th, the Permanent Representatives to the United Nations from 48 countries including the US, Australia, Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Micronesia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of Korea, Romania, and Ukraine had issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s attack on Israel.