IGP: Police finish taking Abdul Hadi Awang’s statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Police confirmed they have recorded the statement of PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang today to assist the investigation regarding his statement on upholding Islam on February 20.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said the investigation paper on the Marang MP would be completed as soon as possible.

“After we have completed the investigation papers, we will send them to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) tomorrow,“ he said briefly through a voice message when contacted by Bernama via the WhatsApp today.

Earlier, two officers from Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) were present to record Abdul Hadi’s statement at 2.19 pm at the party headquarters here.

A Bernama observation found that the two officers were seen leaving the building at 3.18 pm after recording the Marang Member of Parliament’s conversation.

Meanwhile, PAS assistant secretary-general Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman said Abdul Hadi had sent a letter to the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, yesterday.

However, he did not elaborate on the content of the document.

“Let the content of the document be between him and Tuanku, we respect it,“ he said when met by the media after the police completed taking Abdul Hadi’s statement, here today. -Bernama