IGP wants CCID, NCID to be expanded to combat cross-border crimes

JOHOR BAHRU: The Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) and the Narcotic Crime Investigation Department (NCID) should be expanded with additional personnel to enhance their operations in combatting global and cross-border crimes, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said both the departments have a small number of staff members, with CCID having 2,100 personnel and NCID having at most 5,000 personnel nationwide.

“The United Nations (UN) standard (for police-population ratio) is 300 police officers for 100,000 citizens or one police officer for 333 citizens. Now, Malaysia has 32 million people, and about 130,000 of them are police officers, which means our (police-public) ratio is one police officer for 275 citizens.

“If we want to expand (the number of personnel), it is in CCID and NCID because of global crime issues such as cybercrime or scammers,” he said at a press conference after the ceremony to receive the police strike crafts, Rigid Hull Assault Boats (RHABs) on behalf of the Marine Police Force here today.

Present were Johor police chief CP M Kumar and Marine Police Force commander PPM SAC Norzaid Mohamad Said.

Asked about border control during the fasting month of Ramadan and Hari Raya celebrations, Razarudin said police are constantly enhancing border control to prevent invasions.

When speaking at the ceremony, Razarudin said the Marine Police Force received four RHABs equipped with heavy weapons to strengthen the force’s capability to safeguard the country’s borders.

He said the Marine Police Force had received 10 RHABs worth RM32.8 million, with six of them received in November last year. - Bernama