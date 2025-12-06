MELAKA: The government bears almost half a million ringgit in cost for former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s trip to Japan to attend the annual Nikkei conference last month, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the government allocated approximately RM486,000 for the visit after receiving a formal application from Tun Dr Mahathir.

“There are existing provisions for former prime ministers to apply (for government support for official travel)...and if the sitting prime minister approves, the government will bear the cost, including for Tun Mahathir, who recently requested to attend the Nikkei conference in Japan. He applied, and I approved. I believe the delegation was around seven people.

“I have people asking me why pay for him. He is entitled to apply, but the decision rests with the sitting prime minister...and I decided to approve that RM486,000 for him to go to Japan.

“I just don’t want anyone to misunderstand...I just don’t want to take a negative attitude. Despite his daily criticisms of the government, we still approved his (travel) application,” Anwar told reporters here today.

On May 30, Tun Dr Mahathir was reported to have attended and delivered a speech at the annual Nikkei Future of Asia conference, a platform he has regularly attended over the years.

On separate development, Anwar said he is giving time to two Cabinet ministers who recently submitted resignation letters, encouraging them to reconsider their decisions.

The Prime Minister said he received the letters from the two ministers applying for leave and resignation, but he had only approved the leave for now.

“...Let them think about it. Personally, I would prefer that they rejoin the Cabinet,” he said.

The ministers in question - Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad - reportedly submitted their resignations following defeats in recent party elections.

The Prime Minister was met after attending an organisational empowerment seminar and a closed-door meeting with PKR leaders here today.

Also present were two PKR vice-presidents - Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Datuk Seri R. Ramanan -, secretary-general Senator Fuziah Salleh, Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek, Youth chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim and Hang Tuah Jaya division chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

During the seminar, Anwar called on PKR members to heal internal rifts and put aside dissatisfaction following the party polls last month.

He also stressed the need for unity and maturity for the party’s greater mission.

“Imagine this - I can work with UMNO, even hugging it out. Surely we can move past our internal disagreements too. Let’s move on for the bigger agenda,” he added.