Shop, six cars damaged as carbide stored in fruit shop explodes

SHAH ALAM: A fruit shop was severely damaged after carbide (calcium carbide) used to accelerate the ripening process of fruits suddenly exploded in an incident in Bandar Baru Klang, near here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received a call at 5:21 pm before deploying eight officers and personnel from the North Klang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) along with a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the location, it was confirmed that an explosion had occurred at the back of a fruit shop measuring 7,000 square feet.

“The impact of the explosion caused the collapse of the office wall structure of the shop, which measured 900 square feet,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the impact of the explosion also caused damage to six cars parked in the vicinity.

However, no casualties were involved in the incident, he said.