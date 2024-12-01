PETALING JAYA: In a disturbing trend on social media platforms, wild animals, particularly marmosets and dusky leaf monkeys, are being sold for between RM800 and RM2,100.

A check by theSun showed numerous social media sites advertising a diverse range of wild animals such as slow loris, prairie dogs, crested goshawks, barn owls, sun bears and bengal cats for sale with prices ranging from RM350 to RM4,000 each.

However, behind this seemingly innocent trend lies a web of ethical concerns, causing distress among animal rescuers, activists and legal experts.

Hulu Langat-based Second Chance Animal Society president Yeoh Saik Kim said: “These animals are not commodities. They are living creatures with complex needs that cannot be met within a domestic setting.”

According to statistics from the Wildlife and National Parks Department, 443 cases involving illicit trade of wildlife on online platforms have been dealt with by the department since 2020.

On this, Yeoh said: “Owning certain wild animals without proper permits is illegal. Buyers and sellers alike need to be aware of the legal consequences they may face.”

Animal rescuer and activist Kushalini Ragavendra, 32, added: “Most rescuers, who dedicate their lives to protecting and saving animals from harmful situations, are seeing an alarming increase of owners releasing their exotic pets into the wild once the animals get older and become aggressive.”

She said a few months ago, she and a friend found a dusky leaf monkey in its early stage of adolescence alone in the wild.

“It was still wearing a tight diaper that left its belly sore and red. We couldn’t just leave it like that, so we rushed it to a kind vet who helped us without charge.

“After some care, we decided to let it go in a wild area near Rawang,” Kushalini said, adding that it is heartbreaking to see such animals struggling in unfamiliar environments.

“Once purchased and raised as pets, they lack the skills needed to survive in the wild and their aggression poses a threat to other wildlife and even humans.

“Seeing the animals struggle broke our hearts. Rescuers like me are encountering challenges ranging from capturing and rehabilitating them to dealing with the emotional toll of witnessing their distressing plight,” she said.

Yeoh emphasised the need for the government to strengthen regulations on the possession and sale of wild animals.

“We must discourage this irresponsible behaviour and hold individuals accountable for participating in (the trade) or purchasing wildlife as pets.”

He said the surge in online sales of wild animals has prompted some platforms to revisit their policies.

“Social media giants are being urged to take a proactive position against the sale and promotion of exotic pets on their platforms.

“Many users should join forces to report such listings and encourage the implementation of stricter guidelines to curb the growing trend.

“It is also important to educate the public on the consequences of purchasing wild animals as pets.”

Yeoh said a united front comprising the public, rescuers, activists and legal experts, coupled with increased awareness and robust regulations, could put an end to the exploitation of wild animals.