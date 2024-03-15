Immigration officers arrest eight illegals in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Immigration Department arrested eight illegal immigrants including four women in an operation at several locations in this city on Wednesday and Thursday.

Its director Mohd Faizal Shamsudin said the immigrants, aged between 30 and 50 from Thailand, Hong Kong and Indonesia, were held under Op Sapu/Belanja.

“Among the premises involved were the buildings on Jalan Pasar, Jalan Che Su, Jalan Post Office Lama, as well as several houses in Kg Che Deris and Kg Pulau Gajah Tengah,“ he said in a statement today.

The illegal immigrants had been sent to the immigration detention depot in Tanah Merah for further action. -Bernama