Importance of radio in society undeniable - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The important role of radio as a means of information dissemination, entertainment, and education to every segment of society is indeed undeniable.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this in a post on X in conjunction with the World Radio Day 2024 celebration today.

“A century of delivering information, entertaining, and educating.

“Happy World Radio Day!” he said.

World Radio Day is celebrated on Feb 13 every year to appreciate the role of radio as a medium for information dissemination, as well as a platform for entertainment and the music industry worldwide.



Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching also wished Happy World Radio Day through a video clip uploaded to her Instagram account.

In the 27-second video clip, Teo also shared that she enjoyed listening to the Ai FM radio channel, which is a Chinese language station operated by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), because it has a lot of information and broadcasts interesting songs.

Teo said that as a Malaysian, she also listens to Malay songs on Nasional FM or KLFM and Tamil songs on Minnal FM.

“I want to take this opportunity to wish Happy World Radio Day to everyone working in radio stations,” she said. - Bernama