Indian youths should be given opportunity to be involved in high-tech TVET - Ahmad Zahid

SHAH ALAM: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants the focus and opportunity to be given to Indian youths, in venturing into high-tech technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National TVET Council Committee chairman, said that the matter is important in helping to improve the standard of living of the group through education and helping to overcome social problems in the Indian community.

“We (the government) pay attention especially to urban poverty, to address poverty not only in the form of support but (we) must use a process to restructure the economic position through education.

“Although the Malay and Bumiputera communities are greatly affected, efforts to serve all races in this country must continue to be improved, and the best method is through education,” he said at the 2024 Unity Ponggal celebration today.

He said that among the high-tech TVET areas identified were artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EV) and hydrogen-related technology, which would allow TVET graduates to have high skills and be able to continue working in important sectors.

“We have collaborated with industry players, meaning that TVET graduates will continue to work with companies in Malaysia and internationally. This is what we have done, but we will also focus on the youths of the Indian community, and I will make sure it is implemented this year,” he said.

In the meantime, Ahmad Zahid said that the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) will continue to deal with the problems among these people, and suggest that more places be provided for Indian youths who are school-leavers and those who have dropped out of education, in TVET institutions.

“We will match their interest in certain fields, to be trained in TVET and collaborate with technical institutions and universities in India so that we can promote TVET, which is based on the latest global technological education,” he said.

Regarding the proposed establishment of the Malaysian Gig Economy Commission (SEGiM), Ahmad Zahid said that he will ensure that the matter is realised, to safeguard the welfare of more than 1.2 million gig workers.

“Although there are some constraints, I am sure, with the Prime Minister, to realise the commission; I brought (the proposal) a while ago and will realise it with the approval of the Cabinet,“ he said. - Bernama