Indonesian babysitter pleads guilty to concealing birth of baby

KANGAR: An Indonesian babysitter pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of concealing the birth of a baby boy on Dec 21 last year.

The accused, Yuni Widya Sari, 28, gave birth secretly at 12A Mutiara Jaya Street, Taman Mutiara, and buried the infant’s body around 6:30 am.

Sari, who is from Medan, Indonesia, pleaded guilty after the charges were read before Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim.

She was charged under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Izham Ali requested an adjournment pending the post-mortem and DNA reports. The court then scheduled Feb 15 for the submission of facts and sentencing.

Sari’s lawyer Nurul Hanani Che Nor of the Perlis National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) appealed for lenient bail conditions on the basis that her client is a single mother of two young children, who are being cared for by their grandmother in Medan.

The court set bail at RM8,000 with two Malaysian guarantors and ordered her passport to be surrendered to the court. -Bernama