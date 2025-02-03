Police bust migrant smuggling syndicate in Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifteen Indonesian nationals suspected of smuggling their compatriots into Malaysia over the past two months were arrested during Op Pintas Som in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, at midnight yesterday.

The group of eight men and seven women, aged between 22 and 53, are suspected of acting as agents and transporters in the smuggling racket.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Division principal assistant director SAC Soffian Santong said the 12.30 am operation focused on illegal exits and entries via unauthorised maritime routes in Melaka.

“Two homestay units in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, were raided first. These were used as accommodation for agents and transporters. The second raid was conducted at a budget hotel in Saujana Utama, Sungai Buloh, which served as a transit point.

“The agents were responsible for arranging accommodation and meals for migrants while awaiting smuggling in or out of Malaysia,“ he said in a recent announcement.

Soffian said initial investigations revealed that the syndicate was involved in migrant smuggling in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Melaka. Each migrant was charged between RM1,800 and RM2,000 per trip.

The case is being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and Sections 6(1) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.