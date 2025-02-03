Police appeal for public’s help to find runaway teen

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 17-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from a shelter home in Petaling Jaya last Friday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said a missing person report on Thavamalar’s disappearance was received at 5.13 pm yesterday.

“The teenager was last seen at Jalan 12/6, Section 12, Petaling Jaya, at 7.05 pm on Friday. She is 159 cm tall, has long hair, and is slim,“ he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Petaling Jaya District Police operations room at 03-79662222.