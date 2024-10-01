Indonesian man charged with murdering employer

MELAKA: An Indonesian man was charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his employer.

Rudiansyah, 25, nodded after the charge was read out to him by an Indonesian interpreter before Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Rudiansyah was charged with voluntarily causing the death of Nordin Ong Abdullah, 71, in a house in an oil palm plantation at Lorong Sidang Haji Hamid, Paya Rumput Jaya, Sungai Udang, between 10.30 am on last Dec 22 and 1.20 am on Dec 27.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence or imprisonment for not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years and if not sentenced to death, must also be punished with at least 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Wardah Ishhar while the accused was unrepresented.

Magistrate Khairunnisak did not grant bail and set Feb 19 for mention for submission of the chemical and autopsy report. - Bernama