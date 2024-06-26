PETALING JAYA: State Rural Development, National Unity and Consumer Affairs committee chairman Datuk Rizam Ismail will be donating half his salary as Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman as a sign of solidarity with Selangor FC after the team was fined for withdrawing from the 2024 Charity Shield match.

Rizam said that the decision was made alongside Lembah Jaya assemblyman Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman, better known as Altimet, and the Kota Damansara assemblyman Muhammad Izuan Ahmad Kasim, according to a report by Sinar Harian.

“I would like to announce that I will be donating half a month’s salary as an assemblyman to help Selangor FC pay the fine.

“Whether we are at the top or the bottom, we remain loyal together and hope that the fans will continue to provide strong support to Selangor FC.

“May the players continue to be spirited in facing this challenge and may the Red Giants remain eminent in Malaysian football,“ he was quoted as saying.

Along with being fined RM100,000 and have three points deducted in the 2024/2025 Super League, the Red Giants also has to pay compensation for the losses incurred by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) as the host team for the opening match of the season and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) with the amounts to be paid to be announced later.

In addition, the 14th Super League match between Selangor and JDT at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) will be played without spectators.