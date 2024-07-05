Industrial Relations Dept. has misled the public and caused mischief, claims NUBE

NUBE today claimed that a recent report on the dispute between the Malaysian Commercial Banks’ Association (MCBA) and the National Union of Bank Employees contained false representations on the part of the Human Resources Ministry.

“The statement issued by the Industrial Relations Department (JPPM), which falls under the aegis of the HR Ministry, is clearly intended in misleading the public and to cause mischief that is calculated to have an adverse impact on NUBE and its members.

“JPPM had informed the Industrial Court with a copy to NUBE on April 24 that NUBE had requested for the matter to be referred to the Industrial Court.

“NUBE did not make any such representation to the JPPM and MCBA’s misrepresentations, as represented by JPPM, is a clear indication of how it operates in extreme bad faith.

“It had violated the said MOA and acted unilaterally where a bilateral agreement to depart from the provisions of the MOA was required.

“MCBA is wanting to exert brute force in undermining the spirit of the industrial relations system in the country,” NUBE said in a statement.

JPPM stated that the Minister of Human Resources, Steven Sim, did not hold any meetings with MCBA regarding the festive aid.

“In the letter of partial payment of the festive aid to our members, many banks have gone on record to thank the Minister.

“In a direct quote by one of the bank’s letters to employees, it stated that “we would like to record our appreciation to the Minister of Human Resources and his team for working alongside MCBA and providing their guidance on the matter.”

“On the matter of the collective agreement, NUBE states categorically that there were no negotiations held between itself and MCBA for there to be a deadlock.

“It is evident that JPPM and the Minister of Human Resources has taken the side of MCBA and caved in to the lobby of the banks,”.

NUBE said in view of the clear and evident misrepresentations and falsehoods exposed here by NUBE on the part of MCBA, JPPM and the Minister of Human Resources, the Prime Minister should intervene to restore some credibility and integrity to the system.

The bank employee union claimed that the lower income group has been discriminated against and victimised by banks who are raking in millions and even billions of Ringgits in profits.

