‘1 Rumah 1 Jalur Gemilang’ initiative to enliven national month celebration - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry will introduce the ‘1 Rumah 1 Jalur Gemilang’ initiative to enliven the National Month celebration this year.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the effort to fly the national flag should begin at home, as it is the safest place for families to live.

He said this was important because the Jalur Gemilang is a symbol of Malaysia’s independence and unity, flown at every moment of success achieved around the world.

“The practice of flying the Jalur Gemilang, especially during the National Month, needs to be continuously intensified.

“I also would like to remind everyone to ensure that the Jalur Gemilang displayed is in perfect condition -- flags are not torn, worn out or faded -- as it reflects our image as responsible citizens who love the nation,” he said in his speech when launching the ‘Ekspresi Bulan Kebangsaan’ here today.

Fahmi said the ‘Ekspresi Bulan Kebangsaan’ programme, held simultaneously in Penampang, Sabah and Kuching, Sarawak, is the government’s approach to ensuring that efforts to fuel the spirit of patriotism reach all levels of society.

Among the activities lined up are nationhood exhibitions, artistic performances, photo booths, colouring contests, the ‘Ekspresi Merdeka’ segment, independence-themed miniature exhibitions, traditional games and traditional costume displays.

To further enliven the National Month celebration, Fahmi said the ministry also produced a complication of patriotic and unity songs, featuring 22 tracks available for free download on the official Merdeka360 portal.

“I hope this song compilation can be utilised in schools and MADANI communities during National Month and Malaysia Day so we can celebrate in a peaceful, united atmosphere accompanied by a renewed determination to develop the nation,” he said.

Regarding the MADANI Community, Fahmi said it serves as frontliners in enhancing public understanding of government initiatives to ensure citizens’ well-being.

This includes the government’s efforts to increase people’s income and address the issues of 3R (race, religion and royalty), defamation and fake news within the country.

“We have planned various programmes for these 1,878 MADANI Community units which will be managed by district officers to ensure the government’s message reaches the grassroots level,” he said.