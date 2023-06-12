Initiatives to improve internet connection in Perak expected to be completed BY 2025 - Exco

IPOH: The various initiatives implemented by the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) with the cooperation of the state government to improve internet connectivity in Perak are expected to be completed in stages by the end of 2025.

State Communications, Multimedia and Non-governmental Organisation Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said said that the implementation of the National Digital Network Plan has resulted in various initiatives such as the construction of new telecommunication towers, the provision of 5G coverage, and the setting up of digital economy centres that provide collective internet access for the less privileged in rural areas.

“Other initiatives include improving mobile broadband coverage and fibre optic connections to premises through the construction of 206 new telecommunication structures in Perak, where progress has reached nearly 50 per cent.

“In addtion, upgrading 2,500 transmitting stations to 4G/LTE technology, which has reached 100 per cent, and 331,533 premises in the state have been provided with access to fibre optic networks, while another 55,225 premises are in the process of being implemented,“ he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the 2024 Supply Enactment Bill and the 2024 Development Fund motion at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Mohd Azlan (PH-Tualang Sekah) said the point of presence (PoP) initiative was also being carried out through KKD to provide fibre-optic broadband infrastructure for the use of schools and industrial areas.

“Appointed contractors completed the first phase of the initiative in 55 locations throughout the state, while the second phase, which encompasses 510 locations, is currently currently being implemented,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azlan said as of last month, all 83 exchange areas of Telekom Malaysia (TM) in Perak had been upgraded and made available to fixed broadband internet service, Unifi.

“According to TM records, Unifi subscriptions have reached more than 60 per cent of the ports or connections provided as of November 2023, while there are more than 180,000 ports or connections that can still be offered to new customers in this state,“ he said. - Bernama