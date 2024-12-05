Insurance agent scammed of more than RM40,000 in online car purchase

JEMPOL: An insurance agent fell prey to an online car purchase scam, incurring a loss of RM41,964 on April 25.

Jempol District police chief, Supt Hoo Chang Hook, said the 42-year-old man from Bahau lodged a report at 12.30 pm on the same day, that he had been in communication via WhatsApp with an individual from a company regarding the purchase of a car advertised on Facebook.

“The complainant agreed to purchase a Toyota Estima car for RM62,500. Between May 2 and 8, he made 16 online transfers for the sum of RM41,964.62 to eight different accounts,” he said in a statement today.

“The complainant lodged another police report yesterday due to concern for his family’s safety,“ said Hoo, because he was also asked to make a payment of RM6,000 to a lawyer on May 9 but started receiving threats from an individual named Mr. Lim, after he refused to do so.

The complainant received threatening voice messages from the individual via WhatsApp, insinuating potential harm to his family and a threat to reveal both the complainant’s and his wife’s information on Facebook, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.