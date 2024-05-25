Investigation paper on pupil being made to stand under hot sun referred to DPP’s office

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have referred the investigation paper on a primary school pupil being made to stand under the hot sun by a teacher in Ampang to the deputy public prosecutor’s office.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said that the victim’s mother, 34, alleged that her child, 11, was punished by a teacher to stand in the middle of a field under the hot sun for over two hours on April 30.

He added that investigations revealed that the suspect, a local male teacher, 37, had punished the victim along with three other friends to 10 minutes of the punishment.

“A medical officer’s check revealed that the victim suffered heat exhaustion. The investigation is complete and has been referred to the Selangor public prosecutor’s office for further action,” he said in a statement today.

A video went viral on social media yesterday showing the victim’s mother with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) stating her dissatisfaction over the way the investigation was handled.

Mohd Azam said the case was being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.