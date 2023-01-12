IPTA student in Arau loses RM38,000 to Macau Scam

KANGAR: A student of a Public Institution of Higher Learning (IPTA) in Arau lost RM38,000 after he was duped by a Macau Scam syndicate for being involved in an investigation into money laundering and drug syndicates via a phone call, yesterday.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the Kangar District Commercial Crime Investigation Division received a police report from the 20-year-old man yesterday.

“The victim was tricked when he received a phone call claiming that the victim was involved in the investigation on a money laundering and drug syndicate case.

“The victim was threatened with arrest by the police if he fail to cooperate in investigating the case,“ he said in a statement today.

Yusharifuddin said the victim was then instructed to put the money amounting to RM38,000 into two different bank accounts after receiving instructions from the suspect who posed as a police officer on the pretext of checking the money in the victim’s bank account.

He said that after the victim had transferred the money into the accounts given by the suspect, the victim then realized that he had been cheated and the investigation of the case was carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Kangar district police headquarters would like to stress that no police officer will ask any individual to deposit money to solve any case involving criminal offences and legal action,“ he said.

He said the public can check on commercial crimes using the services provided by Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department through the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997.​ - Bernama