JB cops tracking suspects in staircase abandoned baby case

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are looking for the suspects involved in a case in which a newborn baby girl was abandoned on the staircase of an apartment in Taman Daya here on March 11.

South Johor Bahru police chief ACP Raub Selamat said members of the public discovered the baby at 8.30 am.

“The police are conducting investigations to track down the main suspects who abandoned the baby,” he said in a statement today.

He said the baby had been placed at the Sultan Ismail Hospital here until yesterday, after which she was handed over to the Social Welfare Department.

Raub said the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code, and he urged anyone with information to contact the South Johor Bahru District Police Headquarters at 07-2182323, or Investigating Officer Nur Adila Zainuddin at 019-4039257.