JBPM proposes creation of Super Tall Building Council

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has proposed the establishment of the Malaysia Super Tall Building Council, aiming to enhance and promote fire safety in such towering structures.

JBPM deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman (pix) said the council would serve as a platform for sharing knowledge and best practices related to fire safety.

He emphasised that ensuring fire safety is a collective responsibility involving all parties engaged in building management and operations, not just the authorities.

“This council provides training, education, prevention and public awareness programmes to prepare for emergencies. It also facilitates the exchange of information and ideas concerning fire safety matters.

“It enables collaboration and interaction with JBPM in aspects such as building plans, fire certificates, licencing and public awareness of RFID, electric vehicles and solar panels to help the formulation of JBPM policies and legislation,” he said in his keynote address at the 2024 JBPM Fire Safety Organisation Seminar at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur today.

He also said that it was crucial to ensure these super tall buildings adhered to high safety standards and were resilient against fire threats.

Ahmad Izram noted that the idea of forming the Malaysia Super Tall Building Council was mooted during the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s Retreat with its minister earlier this month.

“Super tall buildings are structures with heights exceeding 300 metres. There are six super tall buildings in Malaysia, namely KL Tower, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, TRX Exchange, Menara Merdeka 118, Four Seasons and Menara TM, making the establishment of the Malaysia Super Tall Building Council very significant,” he said.

Meanwhile, the one-day seminar was held to disseminate the latest information, including recent amendments to fire safety laws and Fire Service Regulations.

The event witnessed the participation of 20 exhibitors and over 930 attendees, including representatives from premises such as hotels, office buildings and stadiums, as well as senior fire officers. -Bernama