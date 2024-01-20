‘Jejak Harmoni’ programme to be held nationwide this year - Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Unity Ministry will organise the “Jejak Harmoni” programme nationwide this year to promote and strengthen inter-faith camaraderie and harmony.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang said the programme would include several activities such as harmony documentaries and visits to places of worship, aiming to encourage the diverse population to explore and understand each other’s cultures and religions, in turn fostering a spirit of harmony in the country.

“The programme will also involve Harmony and Places of Worship Committees. We have identified several states so far, but for the long term, we will implement it nationwide because each state has its uniqueness,” he told Bernama today.

In addition, the ministry will consider providing incentives to registered members of the Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) nationwide to enhance activities and strengthen the SRS further.

“In the past, they did not receive any incentives. When we plan to enhance and strengthen the SRS, I think it’s fair to provide incentives... we will provide it in monetary form,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aaron said there were 107,400 registered SRS members nationwide as of Dec 31 last year.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of members at 13,000, followed by Johor (12,900) and Sarawak (11,100). - Bernama