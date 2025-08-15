Police probe laundromat brawl in Tumpat after viral Facebook video

TUMPAT: Police are investigating a physical altercation between two men at a laundromat in Pasir Pekan after the incident was captured in a viral Facebook video.

Tumpat District Police Chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie confirmed receiving a report at 5:14 pm yesterday from an officer who saw the clip on the ‘Kelantan Post’ page.

The 32-second video shows a verbal argument escalating into a fight between two men in their early 20s, witnessed by bystanders.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation, and police have opened an investigation paper under Section 160 of the Penal Code,“ Mohd Khairi said.

Authorities urge witnesses to contact Investigating Officer Insp Mohammad Nurul Safwan Mohd Zambre at 09-7257222 or visit the nearest police station.

The public is advised against sharing unverified footage to prevent misinformation and interference with investigations. - Bernama