Easier Haj leave for civil servants after service confirmation rule removed

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Department (PSD) has removed the confirmation-in-service requirement for civil servants to qualify for Haj leave.

This change aims to help Muslim civil servants fulfil their religious obligations without unnecessary delays.

PSD director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the move benefits those who registered early for Haj.

“Previously, only confirmed civil servants were eligible for Haj leave,“ he said.

Many receive Haj offers just three or four years after joining the service, he added.

Long waiting periods for Haj slots, sometimes up to 30 or 40 years, made the old rule unfair, he explained.

Wan Ahmad spoke after attending the 20th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX) programme.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the policy change alongside other civil service improvements.

These include upgrades to the Malaysian Armed Forces scheme and Academic Recognition Awards (HPA).

Funding for the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) was also increased.

Wan Ahmad said the new Public Service Talent Development Policy ensures civil servants stay competitive.

“We need competent human capital from recruitment to retirement,“ he said.

The policy focuses on training and career growth across all service schemes.

Previously, career progression varied by scheme, but now a unified blueprint guides talent development.

A PSD statement said the policy keeps the public sector relevant and reform-driven.

The changes address modern challenges like digitalisation and artificial intelligence. - Bernama