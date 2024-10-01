JKR: Jalan Dabong-Jeli reopens to one lane

KOTA BHARU: The section at KM 73.85, Jalan Dabong-Jeli (FT066), which was cut off due to a sewer failure, has reopened to one lane for light vehicles up to 20 tonnes since yesterday.

The Public Works Department (JKR), in a statement, said the installation of the Bailey Bridge components, which started on Jan 5, was completed a day earlier than the expected date.

The 30-metre-long bridge was built to ensure the convenience of road users, especially local residents, before the construction of a permanent sewer is carried out, it said.

“The construction will commence once we receive the allocation and it is targeted to be completed before Aidilfitri.

“To ensure smooth traffic flow, JKR has provided a comprehensive traffic management plan at the location as a guide for road users,” the statement said.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi previously said that the road repairs would take two months and are slated for completion before Aidilfitri, with a cost of RM700,000. -Bernama