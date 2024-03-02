JMG issues stop-work order to Bukit Perangin mining site

ALOR SETAR: The Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG) has issued a stop-work order to the Bukit Perangin mining site near Kubang Pasu last Thursday following a fatal accident that occurred in the area earlier.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the initial report regarding the fatal accident involving a foreign worker at the mine found that the area posed a risk of subsequent collapse.

“The initial investigation conducted by JMG found that the mining company had cordoned off the area as a safety measure to prevent unauthorised entry.

“However, a site inspection found that no safety signs or warnings were placed near the incident area,” he said in a statement today.

He further said the main eyewitness of the incident informed that the workers had violated management instructions to carry out work in the designated area.

A follow-up inspection via drones also identified numerous cracks in the rock structure that could lead to collapses, and the work area is still classified as unsafe.

“All workings in the mine have been instructed to cease operation in accordance with Section 21(2) of the Mineral Development Act 1994, and an order has been issued to close all access to the incident area until the investigation is completed,” he said.

Nik Nasmi said the holder of the Mining Operation Scheme Approval Letter (SKSPM) has been instructed to submit a comprehensive report on the fatal accident, a review of the safety management plan, and a slope stability assessment report and mitigation for further action by the JMG and the ministry. - Bernama