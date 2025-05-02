PETALING JAYA: Tenants at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Lembah Subang 1, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, have been in rental arrears for the past 10 years, revealed the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT).

The situation involves a total of 2,888 PPR tenants under KPKT’s supervision, with outstanding rent exceeding RM14.8 million as of December 2024.

Housing management division director at the National Housing Department, Badrul Ridzuan Abdul Rahim told Kosmo that out of the 2,888 tenants, 2,852 were recorded at PPR Lembah Subang 1, with outstanding rent totalling RM14.8 million.

“The rental arrears in question belong to an individual tenant at PPR Lembah Subang 1, amounting to RM13,873,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

He shared that the rental rates at PPR Lembah Subang 1 range between RM124 and RM250, while the rate for PPR Pasir Mas is RM250.

Meanwhile in PPR Pasir Mas, Kelantan, RM17,750 in arrears was reported involving 36 tenants.

ALSO READ: DBKL to form task force by December on PPR rent defaulters

“As of December last year, 167 PPR projects have been completed nationwide, however, only 22 are fully managed by the ministry.

“Additionally, out of these 22 PPRs, only two are offered under the PPR rental scheme, while the rest are offered under the PPR ownership scheme,“ he said.

When questioned about the cause behind the delayed rental payments, Badrul Ridzuan cited financial difficulties such as job loss, insufficient income, and high daily expenses as contributing factors.

He added that some of the tenants also lacked a sense of responsibility or ownership.

“If tenants do not feel a sense of ownership or responsibility towards the property, they may be less committed to maintaining the house or paying rent.”

According to Kosmo, KPKT is required to issue a notice if a tenant fails to pay rent for three consecutive months, in accordance with the PPR rental agreement.

READ MORE: Penang takes firmly tackles RM17.7m PPR, PAKR arrears

If the tenant fails to settle the arrears within the given timeframe, the rental agreement may be terminated.

“However, for now, KPKT, through the National Housing Department, issues regular arrears notices to tenants, both physically and via WhatsApp communication.

Badrul Ridzuan however emphasised that terminating rental agreements remains a last resort, considering that PPR tenants are from vulnerable groups facing financial difficulties.