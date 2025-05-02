Malaysia, Uzbekistan eye joint industrial zone in Uzbekistan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Uzbekistan see promising prospects to jointly establish an industrial zone in Uzbekistan.

Both countries said this will also pave the way for the introduction of best practices and expertise in the development and operation of industrial parks, according to a joint statement today.

“In addition, this will also foster collaboration in attracting management companies, park managers, and other investors for participation in the planning and development of the industrial zones in Uzbekistan,” said the two countries.

These were derived through bilateral talks between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev earlier today.

Mirziyoyev, who is on his maiden visit to Malaysia, is currently on a two-day official visit to the country that started yesterday.

Besides that, both leaders also emphasised the importance of enhancing economic cooperation in key sectors such as renewable energy, the halal industry, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, smart city development, and startup development, among others, to yield mutual benefits for both countries.

“Both leaders also expressed their interest to explore partnerships in the palm oil industry,” it said.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has reaffirmed their keen interest in collaborating with Petronas, particularly in the areas of the petrochemicals sector and clean green energy solutions.

“Petronas is pleased to support this endeavour by establishing cooperation in terms of technical support, exchange of information, and consultation for the related area of interest, while also exploring opportunities for the joint implementation of mutually beneficial investment projects,” it said.

During Anwar’s official visit to Uzbekistan in May last year, the Uzbek side expressed their interest in collaborating with Petronas, particularly through the methanol-to-olefins (MTO) and derivatives project, as well as in the green hydrogen and associated derivatives production, including green ammonia.

It also welcomed Petronas’s potential contribution to the training of Uzbekistan personnel in the oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, both leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation by taking advantage of the ‘Visit Malaysia 2026’ and exploring opportunities in Islamic and Halal tourism.

It includes the ‘Umrah+’ programme to promote Malaysia and the Republic of Uzbekistan as pre- or post-pilgrimage tourism destinations for visitors from both countries.

“Both leaders agreed to utilise the direct Kuala Lumpur–Tashkent flight of Uzbekistan Airways and Batik Air Malaysia to enhance transportation accessibility,” it said.

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Uzbekistan was RM369.8 million (US$80.9 million), a slight decline of 13.2 per cent from the RM426.1 million (US$94 million) recorded in 2023. The trade balance is in Malaysia’s favour at RM360.3 million (US$78.9 million).

In 2024, Uzbekistan remained Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner among the Central Asian countries.