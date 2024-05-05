Johor allocates over RM1.9 million for Premium Maju Johor Wifi

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government allocated more than RM1.9 million for Premium Maju Johor broadband (WiFi) facilities in 63 hotspots involving 23 locations in the state starting this July.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the Johor government education colleges which is Johor Sultan Ibrahim Islamic University College and the Johor Education Foundation College are among the locations receiving the initiative with a minimum speed of 1 Gbps for each line with each location receiving a number of lines.

In addition, he said the four government hospitals that will receive this initiative are Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru, Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor Bahru, Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital, Batu Pahat and Enche’ Besar Hajjah Kalsom Hospital, Kluang.

“The next location is at the registration counter and waiting room of the Johor Bahru Land Office, the Kulai District Land Office, the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building and the Larkin Bus Terminal.

“A total of 25 hotspots in 13 People’s Housing Projects (PPR) in the state of Johor will be given Premium WiFi facilities with a speed of 2 Gbps per hotspot. This facility will benefit 12,700 families,“ he told reporters after inaugurating the state 2024 National Anti-Scam Tour Programme and the launching of Premium Maju Johor Wi-Fi Initiative at the Sultan Iskandar hall, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here today.

Also present was Cybersecurity Malaysia chairman General (R) Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin.

Meanwhile, regarding online fraud or scams in this country, Zulkifeli said there were 7,651 cases involving a loss value of RM332 million from January to March.

According to him, the Cyber Incident Response Centre - Cyber999 operated by CyberSecurity Malaysia recorded a total of 1,555 cyber security incidents from reports made by Internet users in the same period.

“Reported incidents cover a wide range of cyber threats, with online fraud remaining the highest reported incident at 1,025 or 66 per cent of the total number of reports.

“Therefore, we took the initiative to hold a series of National Anti-Scam Tours (JASK) to empower and increase community awareness of various threats of fraud,“ he said.

The JASK programme was inspired by the Gabungan Bertindak Anti Scam which is made up of government agencies, private organisations, industry players, non-governmental bodies, associations and higher education institutions and is supported by the Digital Ministry.

The JASK 2024 programme which began in this state will be followed by Kedah (June) and Perak (October).