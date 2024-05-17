Malaysia, Uzbekistan can work together exploring new areas of digitilisation, energy transition - PM

TASHKENT: Malaysia and Uzbekistan can work together to explore new areas of digitalisation, energy transition and equip their people with new knowledge in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He added that Malaysia and Uzbekistan could also establish good cooperation in the halal, banking and food technology sectors.

“Of course, we have to be pragmatic. We’re dealing with a very, very, very challenging world,” he said iduring a joint press conference with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev here today.

Earlier Anwar paid a courtesy call to Mirziyoyev and held a meeting with the president.

Anwar said both countries should also enhance the quality of education in their countries, adding that it could be a potential collaboration in that sector a well.

He shared that Malaysia’s top companies and conglomerates would be participate in the High-Level Uzbekistan-Malaysian Business Forum at the Silk Road Samarkand Tourism Complex.

“And that explains why we support the whole idea of the business. Tomorrow, the leading players in the field with PETRONAS, EPF will participate. You’re not just dealing with just any country but an important country,” he said.

Earlier, the special aircraft carrying Anwar, who was flying in from Kazakhstan, landed at the Tashkent International Airport at 2.15 pm local time.

Uzbekistan is the last stop of Anwar’s official visit to three Central Asian countries. He had visited the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan earlier.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will visit the Imam Hazrati Complex here, where the original manuscript of the Caliph Usman Quran (Mashaf Uthmani) – the oldest in the world – is kept and displayed.

From Tashkent, he will travel to Samarkand, where he is expected to address participants of the Uzbekistan-Malaysian Business Forum at the Silk Road Samarkand Tourism Complex.