Pahang to donate RM8,000 to family of cop killed in Ulu Tiram police station attack

KUANTAN: The Pahang government will donate RM8,000 to the family of Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, who was one of the two policemen killed in an attack at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor early today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said it was the state government’s responsibility to assist the family of the late Muhamad Syafiq and has asked his officer to contact them for that purpose.

“The state government will assist where necessary because this is a heartbreaking incident for all of us and sad news for the people of Pahang. I have told my officer to contact the family (of Muhamad Syafiq) to provide whatever assistance we can because I have a programme in Jerantut.

“(Of that amount) RM5,000 is from the state government while RM3,000 is my contribution,” he told the media after inaugurating the Malaysian Bumiputera Contractors Association (PKBM) Pahang office here today.

In the 2.45 am incident today, three people were confirmed dead, namely two 22-year-old police personnel (the other one being Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar) and the 21-year-old suspect, while another policeman was injured.

The male assailant who was gunned down is believed to be a member of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) and a raid was subsequently also carried out at the suspect’s house in Ulu Tiram where five members of his family aged 19 to 62 were arrested for investigation.