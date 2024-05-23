Johor cops bust syndicate distributing drugs by using old cars as storage

JOHOR BAHRU: Police believe they have busted a drug-distributing syndicate using old cars as storage after arresting two individuals in a special five-day operation conducted here from Thursday (May 16).

Johor police chief CP M. Kumar said the detention of the two men, aged 35 and 36, led to the seizure of 10.74 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin, 875 grammes (g) of ganja, 37 packets of syabu and 6,100 Eramin 5 pills valued at RM331,339.

He said the syndicate is believed to have been actively distributing drugs for the local market since March.

“Usually, syndicates distribute drugs using gated or guarded areas but they have switched their modus operandi to use cars as storage to avoid detection.

“Syndicates now use normal cars or old cars, which they park in alleys and public places, so that no one will suspect them to be used as storage for drugs,” he told a media conference at the Johor Police Headquarters here today.

Kumar said they also confiscated two vehicles - a Toyota Vios and a Honda CRV - two motorcycles as well as cash valued at RM4,620 and Singapore currency worth S$117 (S$1 = RM3.48).

He said both suspects also had criminal and drug-related records while one of them tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

He added that the suspects have been remanded for a week from May 17 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.