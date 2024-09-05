Johor govt confident that police will nab the culprits who attacked Safiq

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government expressed confidence with the capability of the police to investigate and identify the two assailants who attacked Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Safiq Rahim.

“I am sad and shocked by what happened but I am fully confident that the police will carry out a thorough investigation to book the culprits. We will leave it to the police to do the necessary,” Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi told reporters here on Wednesday (May 8) after officiating the Johor Fishermen’s Association’s 39th Annual General Meeting and Hari Raya celebrations.

Onn Hafiz hoped the incident would not affect the performance of JDT during the Charity Shield match against Selangor FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here on Friday.

ALSO READ: Police urged to boost security following attacks on local football players

He added that he had full confidence in the Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s leadership to steer JDT to victory in the Charity Shield.

Last night Safiq lodged a police report after his vehicle, a Honda Civic, was attacked on Jalan Sri Gelam at 10.05pm on Tuesday (May 7) night.

He was heading towards Pantai Lido after training at the JDT training centre in Sri Gelam when he noticed two men on a motorcycle (approaching). One suspect then hit the right side of the rear windscreen with a hammer.

It was the third incident involving a National football player since Faisal Halim was splashed with acid by two assailants at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara on Sunday, just a few days after another National striker Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid was assaulted and robbed in Kuala Terengganu.

ALSO READ: Bukit Aman’s classified crimes investigation unit to probe attacks against footballers - Mohd Shuhaily