New film censorship guidelines launched to boost production of high-quality works

PUTRAJAYA: The new Film Censorship Guidelines were introduced today to ensure that local filmmakers can continue to produce more high-quality works with aesthetic value without touching on the sensitivity of the multi-racial and multi-religious society in the country.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said three main pillars were incorporated in the new censorship guidelines, namely public order and safety, religion and morality, and sociocultural perspective.

He said that the new guidelines, which replace the old ones from 2010, must ensure that matters enshrined in the Federal Constitution, including Islam as the religion of the Federation, the role of the royal institution, and the national language, are not disputed in the content of any film.

“The real aspiration of the Film Censorship Board (LPF) is to minimise modification directives so as not to affect the aesthetic value of a film.

“We allow the creativity of artistes, and in this process, the guidelines have certainly been improved from the previous ones,” he said at the launch of the new Film Censorship Guidelines here today.

The minister also said that the new guidelines have received input from various parties, including industry players, academics, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“This (introduction of new guidelines) is not a unilateral decision. The engagement process was conducted with all levels of stakeholders in the local film industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said film industry players need to work closely with the LPF as it is not there to limit filmmakers’ creativity.

“At the same time, LPF needs to engage extensively with industry players because they may have ideas and suggestions suitable for the current situation.

“I believe that the law is dynamic and not static; we want to use it to further strengthen the role and function of the LPF,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said that in 2023, LPF received 11,439 censorship applications, covering films, advertisements, television station content, and film publicity materials.

According to the new Film Censorship Guidelines booklet, film content must not incite racial issues, political tension, misunderstandings and confusion about religion.

Furthermore, film content must not depict wild, unprincipled, deviant lifestyles that contradict cultural values and could harm the moral values of society.