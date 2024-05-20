$!MSU 33rd convocation

THE Management and Science University (MSU) held its 33rd convocation in Shah Alam on May 18-19, involving 2,253 graduates from 128 academic programmes. The three-session event held over two days saw the students receiving their scrolls at the university’s Chancellor Hall – 25 conferred with PhDs, 42 with Master’s degrees, 1,285 with Bachelor’s degrees and 901 with Diplomas.

The Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP) presented the most number of graduates (838), whilst the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE) presented the most number of programmes (30). The Master in Fashion Business as well as Master in International Business programme at the Graduate School of Management (GSM) presented its first graduating cohort, as did the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP) Bachelor in Takaful (Hons), the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE) Bachelor of Product Design (Hons), the School of Education and Social Sciences (SESS) Bachelor in Broadcasting (Hons) as well as the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts Bachelor in Airline Services Management (Hons).

Also graduating were foreign students from 29 countries such as Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, China, India, Sri Lanka,Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, USA, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Ghana. Fifty-nine graduates received an award from five categories of Best Students. The Chancellor Gold Medal Award went to Bachelor in Nutrition (Hons) graduate from the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS) WiksaVirijoVicheet, who gave valedictory speechesthroughout the event’s three sessions. The President Award went to Master in Business Administration recipient Lenny JuvenaAzmi of GSM, Bachelor in Industrial Management (Hons) recipient KowEeVone from the FBMP, and Diploma in Culinary Arts graduate Wan Nor Athirah Wan NorAzam from the SHCA.

The MohdShukriYajid Outstanding Award went to Bachelor in Psychology (Hons) graduate FarhanisAlisyaFarizal from the SESS. Twenty-eight graduates received Academic Awards and 26 others received Industry Awards, comprising both diploma and degree graduates.

Gracing the convocation ceremony was MSU Chancellor The Raja Muda of Kedah TengkuSarafudinBadlishah Sultan Sallehuddin. Also present were Professor Tan Sri Dr MohdShukri Ab Yajid who delivered the presidential address, and MSU vice-chancellor Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr JunainahAbd Hamid.