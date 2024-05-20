Malaysian regu through to q-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: The national sepak takraw team advanced to the Premier Division regu quarter-finals in the 2024 Sepak Takraw World Cup after topping Group B by downing Brunei 2-0 in their final group match yesterday night.

About 1,000 Malaysian fans in the 1,500-capacity Titiwangsa Stadium did their part to cheer the national team, under the guidance of coach Ahmad Jais Baharun, to a 15-7, 15-7 win.

In the match against Brunei, Malaysia retained the same trio of Farhan Adam (apit kiri), Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi (tekong) and Mohamad Azlan Alias (apit kanan) following their impressive win over China on Saturday.

Mohammad Syahir, however, was far from pleased with the win over Brunei, who are under the guidance of former Malaysian coach Abd Talib Ahmad, as he believes there are still individual weaknesses that need to be corrected if they are to achieve their target of reaching the final.

“For me, they have yet to reach top form... We hope to reach the final and do well,” he said.

Malaysia's quarter-final opponent on Tuesday (May 21) will be either South Korea, Singapore or the Philippines from Group C.

Mohammad Syahir, 27, said the team will not underestimate any of them and instead treat whoever they face as if they are Thailand.

Meanwhile, defending champions Thailand also advanced to the quarter-finals as Group A champions after notching their second group win by downing Indonesia 2-0 (15-11, 15-7).

Earlier, India also checked into the knockout round as Group D champions after defeating Myanmar 2-1 (15-13, 12-15, 15-13).

In Group C, Singapore began their campaign in style by downing South Korea 2-1 (10-15, 15-11, 15-12) and they will take on the Philippines today.