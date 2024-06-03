Johor MACC nabs five people, including three immigration officers for bribery

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained five individuals, including three Immigration officers on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes in exchange for assisting the illegal entry of foreigners into the country.

According to an MACC source, the suspects comprised four men and a woman, aged between 35 and 46.

The three immigration officers attached to Senai International Airport (LTAS) and the two civilians were detained between 5 pm and 11 pm yesterday at the Johor MACC office and in Larkin here.

The source said that periodic integrity compliance inspections conducted by the Johor Immigration Department’s integrity unit at LTAS revealed several WhatsApp messages on the officers’ mobile phones containing elements of gratification.

“The text messages contain the offer and acceptance of bribes from foreigners seeking entry into Malaysia through the Immigration officers without going through the proper process and procedures in accordance with the Standing Instruction of the Director General of Immigration No. 03 of 2019 and the Immigration Act 1956/63,” the source said today.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspects would be brought to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court today for a remand application.-Bernama