Johor police identify 48 accident hotspots, 31 blackspots

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police have identified 48 accident hotspots and 31 blackspots in the state, especially during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, Johor police chief CP M Kumar said.

He added that 1,730 officers and traffic personnel will monitor main roads in the state.

“The traffic police at these hotspots and blackspots are being stationed as the number of vehicles are expected to rise,” he said in a Facebook Live event in conjunction with Op Selamat 22/2024 Aidilfitri today.

Vehicles inbound to the state, especially from Singapore, are expected to rise to over 300,000 a day beginning today, he said, adding that the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complexes in Sultan Iskandar Building here and at the Sultan Abu Bakar Building in Iskandar Puteri, along with Johor Bahru and Kota Tinggi, are likely to see the majority of vehicles.

Meanwhile in PERAK, 79 traffic senior officers and 476 junior officers will be on duty throughout Op Selamat 22 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said.

He added that the police will continue to monitor traffic conditions at main roads and highways, with personnel stationed at congestion areas to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

“The areas identified as congestion areas include the North-South stretch of Gunung Semanggol in Kerian, Bukit Berapit in Taiping, Sungai Perak in Kuala Kangsar, the Menora Tunnel in Ipoh, Simpang Pulai, Gopeng, Tapah and Muallim,” he said at a media conference after officiating Op Selamat 22 at the South Ipoh toll plaza here today.