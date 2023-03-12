Johor wants federal government to continue providing BBKA, BPR for flood victims

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government has requested the federal government to consider continuing the Basic Necessities Assistance (BBKA) and Home Repair Assistance (BPR) for flood victims in Johor since the Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) in the state has not been implemented yet.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government had been informed by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) that the BBKA and BPR would be stopped.

“Until the RTB projects in Johor are completed, these two assistance need to be continued. In reality, most of the flood issues will not be resolved as long as these RTB projects are not implemented.

“During the flood coordination meeting, I was saddened when informed that the physical work of RTB projects in Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi, Segamat and Kluang districts worth RM 1.6 billion has not yet started,” he said during the winding up session on the last day of the Johor State Assembly sitting here today.

However, Onn Hafiz (BN-Machap) said efforts were being made by the state government, including holding engagement sessions, to get the RTB projects completed earlier than originally planned.

He said the RTB project encompassed various components, such as river upgrading, river diversions, widening and deepening, as well as strengthening of the river banks and building of floodwalls and tide control gates.

As a short-term solution to deal with the flood problems, Onn Hafiz said six mobile pumps will be acquired, involving an allocation of RM1.3 million.

Regarding assistance for flood victims, he said, the state government, with the help of NADMA, had channelled RM125 million for 64,742 household heads in Johor.

NADMA, he said, had also agreed to channel RM9.3 million in Bantuan Ihsan Khas with 6,512 families to receive RM1,000 each; 1,261 families to receive RM2,000 and 98 families to receive RM3,000.

The payment will be disbursed before the end of this month, he added. - Bernama