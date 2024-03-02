Jonker Walk illuminated with 1,000 lanterns, giant dragon replica for CNY celebration

MELAKA: Around 1,000 large lanterns and decorative lights, a giant dragon replica, and gateways adorn Jonker Walk here, creating a vibrant atmosphere for the Chinese New Year celebration and to attract visitors in line with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024).

Jonker Walk committee chairman Datuk Gan Tian Loo said the mega decorations involved a cost of nearly RM2 million contributed by various sponsors to this location, which will host the state-level Chinese New Year celebration on Feb 22.

“We aim to welcome one million domestic and international visitors to Jonker Walk during the 15-day period from Feb 10 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year until the Chap Goh Meh celebration on Feb 24.

“Various cultural and arts performances have been lined up to enhance the visitor experience,” he told reporters when met at Jonker Walk today.

He also said that a special Jonker Walk night market will take place on Thursday, Feb 22, as opposed to the usual Friday to Sunday operations.

Gan also said that a giant ‘Bakul Sia’, measuring 4.57 metres in height and 2.44 metres in width, will be placed next to the main stage of Jonker Walk.

He said the giant traditional basket was specially brought from Yongchun, China, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations, thereby strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries. - Bernama