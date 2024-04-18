Journalist receives ‘Hero’ award for selfless acts

KUCHING: Nowadays, helping a stranger in need without reason is rare but for veteran journalist Peter Wee, it is his second nature as he would rise to the occasion whenever he sees someone in trouble.

Once, he saved a 16-year-old girl he found passed out on a pavement after getting high from sniffing glue. Another time, he saved a boy who was forced by his father to beg for “donations” in front of a bank.

So, it comes as no surprise that Wee sprung into action when he spotted two girls playing precariously on an upper floor window ledge of a shoplot.

“My heart raced at the thought of the danger facing them. They could have easily fallen off the ledge, so I had to do something.”

As Wee recounted the incident, he express concern over individuals who would rather take videos to post on social media than rescue the girls.

“When I spotted them on the ledge, I noticed most shops were closed and a few individuals who seemed more interested in taking videos than helping them.

“I knocked on the door of the shop but their mother was fast asleep. I kept knocking until she woke up.

“She then pleaded with me to save her daughters.”

After rescuing them, he advised the mother to install safety bars on the windows, but he was disappointed that it had not been done when he returned to the shop some days later.

He proceeded to inform the Social Welfare Department, and it sent an officer to visit the family to understand their situation and provide the parents with counselling.

Wee’s selfless acts resonated with the people, reminding them of the importance of prioritising the safety and well-being of others.

His act of saving the girls were recognised by the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, that selected him as a recipient of the MyHero 4.0 Award 2023 and named him an “Ambassador of Unity”.

The award recognises people who exemplify dedication in serving others as heroes and heroines.

A total of 18 Malaysian men and women received MyHero awards in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Wee, from Sibu in Sarawak, is well known for his dedication to helping those in need and fostering social cohesion through journalism.

Throughout his career, he demonstrated willingness to reach out to the less fortunate without seeking recognition or reward.

“While I am deeply touched, humbled and grateful for having been selected to receive the MyHero award, I believe true heroism lies in the everyday actions of individuals who strive to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

“Anyone can be a hero by consistently ensuring a safer environment for all.

“Despite receiving the award, I have not changed in any way and will continue to help others as long as I am physically able.”