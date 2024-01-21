JPJ aims to reduce fatal accident rate in Kuala Muda

SUNGAI PETANI: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) aims to reduce the fatal accident rate in the Kuala Muda district by 50 per cent this year.

Its deputy director general (planning and operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli said that the department would closely monitor 14 fatal accident-prone “black spots” in the district.

He said the “black spots” include Jalan Alor Setar-Butterworth, Jalan Sungai Petani-Baling and Jalan Lencongan Timur.

“Despite Kajang, Selangor, having the highest accident rate, fatal accidents occur most frequently in the Kuala Muda district. That’s why JPJ and JSPT (the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department) will focus on this district and Kedah in general this year.

“We will beef up operations with other enforcement agencies and the state government to reduce the fatal accident rate in Kuala Muda by up to 50 per cent,” he told Bernama at a road safety awareness programme here today.

According to Aedy Fadly, besides factors such as uneven and poorly lit roads, fatal accidents in the district were mostly caused by bad driving behaviour.

“The most common offences are running the red light and speeding, with motorcyclists accounting for the vast majority of them.

“Other offences are overtaking on the double lines, using mobile phones while driving, driving in the emergency lane, cutting queues, and not wearing seat belts or helmets,” he said.

Based on statistics, from January to October 2023, Kajang, Selangor, registered the highest accident rate at 16,530 cases, followed by Ipoh, Perak (12,666 cases), Batu Pahat, Johor (7,662 cases), and Kuala Muda (7,132 cases).

However, Kuala Muda recorded the highest number of fatal accidents with 135 deaths, followed by Batu Pahat (107), Kajang (106) and Ipoh (101). - Bernama