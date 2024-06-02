JPJ: Ban on heavy vehicles during Chinese New Year

KAJANG: Heavy vehicles are prohibited from using the roads for four days in conjunction with Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated this Saturday, also coinciding with the start of school holidays.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said that the ban will take effect on Feb 8, 9, 12, and 13, and strict action will be taken against any company or individual who does not comply with the ban.

“This road ban is implemented two days before and two days after Chinese New Year to ensure smooth traffic for those who want to return to their hometowns to celebrate Chinese New Year, as well as school holidays,“ he told a media conference, after inspecting buses at the Transnasional Express Depot here, today.

Commenting on the inspections, Lokman said that JPJ has conducted inspections on 361 buses at 54 depots nationwide, since last Saturday.

He said that in these inspections, action has been taken in respect of 12 buses, and another 10 buses have been issued with Prohibited Use of Vehicles (PG1) notices for violations of technical regulations.

Lokman said that, besides technical inspections and roadworthiness involving brake systems, tyres, lights, vehicle documents, and drivers, the inspections also involve checking the status of summonses involving drivers and bus companies.

“These inspections will be carried out continuously throughout this school holiday season,“ he said.

He stressed that the JPJ takes violations of the law and regulations by express bus companies, owners, and drivers seriously, and will not compromise.

“Enforcement and strict action will be continuously implemented, to ensure a safer road safety culture for all users,“ he said. -Bernama