JUPEM staff found dead in car

KOTA BHARU: An employee of the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) was found dead in his car outside a restaurant in Wakaf Stan near Kubang Kerian today.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosli Daud said they received a report of an unconscious man in a Honda City at about 12.30 pm.

“Initial police investigations revealed that the 48-year-old had come to the location for breakfast. The deceased was found dead in the car after finishing his breakfast at the restaurant.

“The incident had nothing to do with criminal elements,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that investigations carried out inside the car of the deceased also revealed no signs of criminal activity and no illegal items were found.

Further investigations are still ongoing and the case has been classified as sudden death. - Bernama